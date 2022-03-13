Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.07 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

