R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $385.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $398.88 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $342.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $24.63 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

