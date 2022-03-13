Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $28.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Radian Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Radian Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Radian Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. Radian Group has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

