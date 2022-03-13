Rally Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $450.66 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rally has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.82 or 0.06566451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,566.52 or 1.00064568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00041777 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,544,029,691 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

