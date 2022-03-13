Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $2.40 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00006115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $214.39 million and $14.35 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.28 or 0.06603325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,158.92 or 0.99903883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041835 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,449,737 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

