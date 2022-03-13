Raymond James Boosts Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $74.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $70.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 240.23% from the stock’s previous close.
MIRM has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $24.60.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
