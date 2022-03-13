Raymond James Boosts Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $74.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $70.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 240.23% from the stock’s previous close.

MIRM has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.