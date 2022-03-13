Raymond James Raises BioSyent (CVE:RX) Price Target to C$8.00

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
BioSyent stock opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.30. BioSyent has a one year low of C$6.76 and a one year high of C$9.59. The stock has a market cap of C$103.60 million and a PE ratio of 21.07.
BioSyent Company Profile (Get Rating)
