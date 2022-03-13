Raymond James Reiterates C$110.00 Price Target for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$94.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.38. The stock has a market cap of C$6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$74.87 and a 12 month high of C$105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.72.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
