Raymond James Reiterates C$110.00 Price Target for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$94.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.38. The stock has a market cap of C$6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$74.87 and a 12 month high of C$105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

