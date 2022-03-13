Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.57. Reading International has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 418,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

