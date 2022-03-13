RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Down 68.4% in February

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 258,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ RNWK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.56. 243,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,594. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.56.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.
RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealNetworks (RNWK)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.