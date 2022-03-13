RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Down 68.4% in February

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 258,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.56. 243,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,594. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.56.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.

