Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Realogy has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $20,274,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Realogy by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after buying an additional 1,041,700 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in Realogy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,906,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,156,000 after buying an additional 897,905 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realogy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,472,000 after buying an additional 592,809 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

