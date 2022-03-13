Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $180,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $2,190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 528,908 shares of company stock worth $5,098,504.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,776,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.