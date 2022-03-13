Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer Sells 4,330 Shares

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $66.84 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

