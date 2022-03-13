Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Regis were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regis by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regis by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Regis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Regis by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 141,919 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Regis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Regis stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 179.63%. The company had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

