Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.
NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.04. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.
RGLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
