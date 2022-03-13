Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.04. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

RGLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating ) by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

