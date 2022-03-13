Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,995 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $23.70 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLAY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $940,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.