Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.050-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $188.23. The company had a trading volume of 634,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $194.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.51%.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

