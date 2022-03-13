Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.210-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.46 million.

Repligen stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.02. The stock had a trading volume of 271,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen has a 12 month low of $156.27 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.63.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Repligen by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

