REPO (REPO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $248,586.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, REPO has traded 55.3% higher against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $248,586.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.37 or 0.06618685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,805.09 or 0.99873347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00041416 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

