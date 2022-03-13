Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RxSight Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXST)

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for RxSight in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for RxSight’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get RxSight alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. RxSight has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,403,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight (Get Rating)

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.