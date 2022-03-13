Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of RSNHF stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. Resona has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $4.80.
About Resona (Get Rating)
