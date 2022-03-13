REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Cut to $11.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

NYSE REVG opened at $13.28 on Friday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,773,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in REV Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in REV Group by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 37,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

