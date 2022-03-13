Reviewing Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.0% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Entera Bio and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64

Entera Bio currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 326.54%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $72.40, indicating a potential upside of 88.39%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entera Bio and Kymera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $570,000.00 87.73 -$9.98 million ($0.46) -4.59 Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 27.28 -$100.22 million ($2.06) -18.66

Entera Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entera Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -2,134.33% -62.06% -47.74% Kymera Therapeutics -137.60% -27.16% -18.67%

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Entera Bio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio (Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

