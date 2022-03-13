Reviewing Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) & Its Rivals

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ: KFFB – Get Rating) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kentucky First Federal Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 17.65% 4.23% 0.66% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Competitors 20.25% 8.37% 0.95%

Dividends

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays out 148.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 27.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Competitors 410 1743 1445 95 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.75 million $1.82 million 29.30 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Competitors $814.99 million $223.76 million 6.87

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp competitors beat Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

