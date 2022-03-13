Reviewing Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) & United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB)

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Get United Bancorporation of Alabama alerts:

United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

6.7% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Bancorporation of Alabama and Wintrust Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A Wintrust Financial 0 0 7 1 3.13

Wintrust Financial has a consensus price target of $107.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.91%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

Risk & Volatility

United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorporation of Alabama 31.67% 18.14% 1.88% Wintrust Financial 25.04% 11.76% 0.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and Wintrust Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorporation of Alabama $58.44 million 1.92 $18.53 million N/A N/A Wintrust Financial $1.86 billion 2.82 $466.15 million $7.59 12.09

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats United Bancorporation of Alabama on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. The Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services, and other specialty finance businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers wealth management services through Wintrust Investments, CTC, Great Lakes Advisors and CDEC, trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. The company was founded by Edward Joseph Wehmer on December 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.