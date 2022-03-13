Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,156 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of VIQ Solutions worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,045,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

VQS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.74. 10,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,273. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.61. VIQ Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.