Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 1,304.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rimini Street by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,188 shares of company stock valued at $126,428 in the last three months. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Rimini Street (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

