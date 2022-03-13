Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,320.06.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.86. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $4.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

