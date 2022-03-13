Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,848 HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,671,000 after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after purchasing an additional 994,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 710,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 738,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 565,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHR stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $761.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.35%.

HHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

