Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $261,000 Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Trimble were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 116.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,093,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,768 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,103,000 after purchasing an additional 298,114 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,094,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,796 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.