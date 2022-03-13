Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $332,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.