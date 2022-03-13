Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after acquiring an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after acquiring an additional 260,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after acquiring an additional 202,404 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

ITW stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.79 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

