Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $5,496,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total transaction of $4,456,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,203 shares of company stock valued at $52,384,893 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $260.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.44. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

