Robert W. Baird Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.29.
Cricut stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Cricut has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,442,944 shares of company stock worth $23,990,839 over the last quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
