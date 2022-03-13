Robert W. Baird Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Cricut stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Cricut has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,442,944 shares of company stock worth $23,990,839 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

