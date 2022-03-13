Robert W. Baird Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $11.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.17.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 847,212 shares of company stock worth $15,049,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

