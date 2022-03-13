Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13. Roblox has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

