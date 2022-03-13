RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives 20.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 20.14.

RKLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get RocketLab alerts:

RocketLab stock traded down 0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 8.39. 4,539,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,313. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.34. RocketLab has a 12 month low of 7.55 and a 12 month high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RocketLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,801,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RocketLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of RocketLab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,680 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RocketLab by 1,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,186 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 208,409 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About RocketLab (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.