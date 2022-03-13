Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 159.0% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCI opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

