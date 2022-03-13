Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Up 227.8% in February

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 227.8% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:ROSS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.76. 5,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,427. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROSS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 383,003 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth approximately $969,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.