Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Up 227.8% in February

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 227.8% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:ROSS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.76. 5,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,427. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.56.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.
