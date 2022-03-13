Roth Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. HubSpot accounts for approximately 0.0% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,383,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in HubSpot by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $750.91.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $414.96 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.70 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $489.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $650.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.48 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.