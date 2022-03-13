Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSR. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

