Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$12.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.98.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

