Royal Bank of Canada Buys 193 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $456,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $128.82 and a twelve month high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

