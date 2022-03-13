Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

