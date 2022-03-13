Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.69 Million Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 640.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -367.88 and a beta of 2.25. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

