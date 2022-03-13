Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 21,592 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

