Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,405 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.04.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

