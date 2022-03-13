Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $22,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Li Auto by 157.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter worth $300,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter worth $2,404,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter worth $1,610,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

NASDAQ LI opened at $22.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of -443.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Profile (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.