Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,440 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.22 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

