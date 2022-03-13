Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,918 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,625 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

